Providing good weather holds, the Maumee Valley Car Club (MVCC) is confident that 250 or more vehicles will enter its annual show next weekend in downtown Defiance.
Last year, the show was one of the few local events held as most others had been canceled due to the coronavirus situation, and the participation level was good. The registered vehicle total was 234, but approximately 250 were on display, according to MVCC’s treasurer, Christy Feeney.
Based on the club’s three cruise-ins held in early June (98 entries), July (105 entries) and August (110 entries), organizers are hopeful the annual show will be better than last year.
“We gained each month,” she said. “That’s the most we’ve had on cruises before. I’m thinking we’re going to hit at least 250 if not more because of people wanting to be out and about. We could potentially hit 275 (entries for the car show), I’m hoping.”
The show will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. next Saturday in downtown Defiance between Second and Fifth streets, which will be blocked off. Two east-west streets (Third and Fourth) also will be available.
During the 2020 show, vehicle entries were lined up on Third and Fourth streets as well to their alleys. But the club has secured additional room on Third and Fourth all the way to Perry Street (to the west) and Wayne Avenue (to the east) if needed.
Entrants will be competing for 30 different awards. Twenty-two of these are in different classes while seven are specialty awards — picked by Defiance’s mayor, police chief, fire chief and others — and an overall “Best of Show” winner will be awarded.
Awards will be announced at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
While vehicle entrants must pay a registration fee, spectators will have no entrance charge.
Registration fees will help the car club raise money for two causes — the local Hospice organization and Conquer Childhood Cancer Now. Last year, the show generated $3,000 for each group.
This year’s event will include a silent auction with 10 items for sale. Bid sheets will be available at the show’s registration table on Third Street, next to the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.
