Snuffbox mussel

Live snuffbox mussel, an endangered species shown here, was discovered in the Olentangy River by Dr. Michael Hoggarth of Otterbein University in September.

 ODNR Photo

COLUMBUS — In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River, according to a recent press release.


