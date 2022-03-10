NASHPORT — Muskingum River Parkway announced their 2022 operation hours, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Lock 11-Ellis will remain closed during the entire 2022 boating season.
The locks will close daily from 2–2:30 p.m. Dates and times are subject to change, but scheduled hours of operation are as follows:
• May 14-22: Saturdays and Sundays — 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
• May 27-30 (Memorial Day Weekend): Friday through Monday, the locks will be open extended hours from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
• June 3-Sept. 12: Fridays and Mondays — 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays — 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
• July 1-4 (Fourth of July Weekend): Friday through Monday, the locks will be open extended hours from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Sept. 2-5 (Labor Day Weekend): Friday through Monday, the locks will be open extended hours from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Sept. 17-Oct. 9: Saturdays and Sundays 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Special arrangements can be made for times outside the normal operational hours by calling the park office with at least a 48-hour notice and is subject to staff availability.
For updated information, visit the park office at 5265 Dillon Hills Drive in Nashport or call (740)453-4377 or email Muskingum.Parks@dnr.ohio.gov.
Muskingum River State Park is home to the only remaining system of hand-operated locks in the nation. The locks are operated at no charge for recreational boaters. Nine of ten locks still function and all locks offer a variety of amenities and recreational opportunities for both boaters and non-boaters.
The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.
