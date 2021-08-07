James LeBlanc & the Winchesters will close the 2021 Music in Your Parks concert series with a performance at Triangle Park on Thursday at 7 p.m. The series is sponsored by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.
LeBlanc, inspired by his father, picked up the guitar at age seven. By the time he was 18, he knew he wanted to make a living in the music business.
As a songwriter, James LeBlanc has written the hit song “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” for Travis Tritt and co-wrote “Relentless” for Jason Aldean. His songs have been recorded by Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. He has been called by Rolling Stone “one of the new country artists you need to know.”
LeBlanc & the Winchesters recorded their new album “The Devil Between My Ears” in 2019.
The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. DCCC is proud to be supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
