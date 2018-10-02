FREMONT – Enjoy a brass quintet’s performance of jazz, ragtime, patriotic, classical and Civil War era music during Music in the Parlor on Oct. 21, at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.
The Terra Brass Quintet will perform from 4-5 p.m. in the large parlor of the Hayes Home. Seats are $12.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-332-2081, ext. 238.
The Terra Brass Quintet is made up of members from the Terra Brass Choir at Terra State Community College in Fremont and musicians from the Fremont area.
Under the direction of Jeff Blanchard, adjunct professor of music, this ensemble plays a variety of musical styles.
Music in the Parlor will offer an enjoyable evening of favorites by well-known composers like George Cohan, John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland and Karl King.
Music in the Parlor takes place twice a year in the same parlor where President Rutherford and First Lady Lucy Hayes entertained guests.
It is sponsored by Mosser Construction.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner for the federal presidential library system. It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection. The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org. Like HPLM on Facebook at fb.me/rbhayespres and follow on Twitter at @rbhayespres and Instagram at rbhayespres.
