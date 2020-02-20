Museums for All:
Fort Meigs Historic Site announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children's Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting Fort Meigs Historic Site for a minimal fee of $1 for adults, free for children, for up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of Fort Meigs Historic Site's broad commitment to seek, include and welcome all audiences.
Fort Meigs Historic Site is located at 29100 W. River Road in Perrysburg. This national historic landmark is the largest, reconstructed, wooden-walled fortification in the United States.
