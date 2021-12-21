Bingo grand prize
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Joanne Murphy of Defiance was the winner of the $1,000 grand prize in The Crescent-News Holiday Bingo contest. Murphy was one of more than 300 people who turned in their coverall bingo card. Congratulating Murphy is C-N Advertising Manager Jason Hohenbrink. The Crescent-News would like to thank all who participated in this year’s contest, including our local sponsors.

