Joanne Murphy of Defiance was the winner of the $1,000 grand prize in The Crescent-News Holiday Bingo contest. Murphy was one of more than 300 people who turned in their coverall bingo card. Congratulating Murphy is C-N Advertising Manager Jason Hohenbrink. The Crescent-News would like to thank all who participated in this year’s contest, including our local sponsors.
