NAPOLEON — A citizen’s plans for a mural project downtown were discussed during Monday night’s meeting of the Napoleon City Council.
Council was joined by Jerry Tonjes to discuss his plans to place a 25- by 30-foot mural on the side of his building at 114 W. Clinton St.
Tonjes said he has hired artist Dave Rickerd of Deshler to paint the mural, which would depict the view south on Perry Street from Clinton Street, inspired by a 1920s post card Tonjes said he purchased in Jackson, Mich.
Approval of the mural was removed from council’s agenda for the time being at the recommendation of city law director Billy Harmon, who pointed out that the city currently has no restrictions at all on murals on privately owned buildings.
The municipal properties committee recommended to council that it become the reviewing board for murals, but the matter was sent back to committee after Harmon noted that regulating murals and art can give rise to First Amendment issues.
“I think it’s a great idea to at least explore what other municipalities have done,” said Council President Joe Bialorucki.
Harmon said that preliminarily he thinks “most municipalities kind of stay out of it,” but added further research is warranted.
Tonjes said Rickerd would begin work on the mural in the spring, and finish in one week. He also noted that he recently obtained a $5,000 grant from the Ohio Arts Council to complete the project. Factoring in other donations, $7,500 of the needed $10,000 has been raised.
Tonjes also told city leaders that members of the church council at neighboring Emanuel Lutheran Church unanimously approved of the project.
“The only complaint I’m anticipating is more people using (their) parking lot to stop and take pictures,” Tonjes said, adding that if the project at hand goes well, he would “be willing to assist anybody with this, because the state asked if we had any other projects in mind.”
Tonjes said he is currently considering “a couple of other projects,” including one “200 times the larger than this.”
Also Monday, council passed on final reading ordinances providing a 4.5% pay increase for Harmon and city manager Joel Mazur, and a 2.5% increase for finance director Kelly O’Boyle.
In other business, council:
• heard that the water and sewer committee met Jan. 13 and received an update on the wastewater treatment plant phase I and Long Term Control Plan projects, and tabled refuse collection rules.
• passed on first reading an ordinance amending the city’s investment policy. According to O’Boyle, the amendment related to “housekeeping” matters and changes to the Ohio Revised Code.
• passed under suspension of the rules an ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of notes in the maximum principal amount of $3.5 million, in anticipation of the issuance of bonds, for the municipal pool project.
• passed on third reading an ordinance to issue and sell $2,352,000 in notes for municipal water system improvements.
• passed on third reading a resolution authorizing a $37,400 contribution from the city to the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
• approved floor and site plans for the pool, bath house and golf clubhouse. Floor plans were approved at council’s Jan. 6 meeting, but with the caveat that the commission would continue to explore where concession stand windows would be located at the request of Mayor Jason Maassel. The window will remain at the northeast corner of the building.
to avoid the flow of people at the main pool area, said parks director Tony Cotter.
• directed Harmon to draft legislation authorizing Councilman Lori Siclair as the city’s Ohio Municipal Electric Association (OMEA) delegate.
• directed Harmon to draft legislation sole-sourcing the city’s GIS implementation project and confirming participating in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s 2020 purchasing program for crack sealing.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel matters. No related action was taken.
