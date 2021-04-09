A new mural depicting local life has been completed at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) in downtown Defiance.
Measuring approximately 12 feet high and 40 feet long, the mural was painted on the DDVB office's north wall, visible to the left as one enters the office at 325 Clinton St.
Designed by local resident Sam Meyer, a Tinora High School graduate, the mural has a theme that runs along its top: "WHERE FRIENDS+FAMILY+RIVERS MEET." The mural was painted by Meyer with the help of others, according to DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack.
Various well-known aspects of local living are featured. Among them are depictions of children playing, a person fishing in a river, someone playing softball or baseball, a Native American woman harvesting corn and balloons representing each Defiance County school.
Meyer and others who helped with the mural began the process in about mid-February, painting for an hour or two here and there for five weeks, Mack noted.
"It's been a really fun process to watch a blank canvass become something with so much life," she said. "We're just hoping more of these art projects can continue in the downtown as well as other areas. We've had many people stop in just to see the mural, so its gaining interest and good traffic."
The DDVB had contacted Meyer and indicated that "we wanted to do a large representation of what Defiance is," Mack explained.
The mural can be viewed by the public during regular DDVB hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
But by summer's end, perhaps, Meyer's mural may not be the only one in the downtown.
An even larger one was started last fall in the alley known as "Brickell," located in Clinton Street's 300 block. Due east of Clinton, the east-west alley is adorned with an archway commemorating the former elementary school on East Second Street, and is one of several downtown that are for pedestrian traffic only.
The mural there is designed by artist Jeff Crabill of Jeff Crabill Art Gallery, and is being painted on the north side of the alley on a building occupied by Downtown Roots, a salon at 311 Clinton.
Mack said the mural's base was painted last year, so further details will be unfolding. She is hopeful it will be completed this summer.
"There will be some historic relevance to the community," explained Mack about the mural's eventual content. "It's huge. It's the whole alley."
Paint for the two murals was purchased with funds provided by the DDVB, Lowe's, the Defiance Community Cultural Commission and Sherwin Williams, according to Mack. The artists donated their time, she indicated.
