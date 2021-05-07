The number of cases handled by Defiance Municipal Court last year dropped considerably because of the coronavirus situation according to the court's presiding judge.
The court organizes its records to show civil cases and those handled by the criminal division and others described as "state cases," and these three categories totaled 6,312 in 2020, down almost 32% from the 2019 number (9,281).
The reason appears to be fairly straightforward, according to Defiance Municipal Judge John Rohrs III. He said law enforcement officers wrote fewer traffic tickets as they tried to limit contacts with the public last year to help stop the coronavirus spread.
"It was pretty general throughout all law enforcement agencies that they were saying, 'we don't want to be too active to go out and confront ...,'" Rohrs explained. "... so it (enforcement) became reactive, not proactive. That obviously impacted the numbers of cases that would come here."
"State cases" were the most numerous filed in 2020, with 4,625 cases, down from 6,750 in 2020 (31.5%).
This category does not neatly break down the type of case, but rather is needed to determine how fines are distributed to the agencies which filed the charges. Charges can be filed under the Ohio Revised Code or a local ordinance.
For example, the Defiance County Sheriff's Office filed 1,050 cases into Defiance Municipal Court last year, but none appeared under the "criminal division" category. However, the majority of cases filed by the sheriff's office typically involve criminal offenses.
The Ohio Highway Patrol's cases, the vast majority of which are traffic enforcement-related, all appear under "state cases" category.
No matter how cases are filed, the total is a representation of the court's activity level each year.
Total cases filed by agency in 2020, with 2019 figures in parenthesis:
• Ohio Highway Patrol: 2,280 (4,079).
• Defiance Police Department: 1,698 (2,009).
• Defiance County Sheriff's Office: 1,050 (1,257).
• Defiance County Dog Warden's Office: 235 (345).
• Hicksville Police Department: 195 (207).
• Ohio Department of Natural Resources: 8 (21).
• other agencies: 43 (86).
The numbers this year seem to be returning to more normal levels, Rohrs indicated.
"They're out looking for speeders again as opposed to the beginning of the pandemic, so those numbers are picking up," he said.
Rohrs has noted a lot of blatant speeding violations on U.S. 24 which is four lanes between Fort Wayne and Toledo. He said he sees 2-3 a week that are over 90 miles per hour.
"I think it's people just getting out and letting loose the last year or so," Rohrs commented.
The 9,281 cases filed into municipal court last year was a little below average compared to numbers in the prior decade.
The annual average from 2010-2019 was 9,676, with a high of 10,749 in 2017. But this was well under the 13,723 cases municipal court handled in 2000.
Like most local government venues, masks are required in Defiance Municipal Court due to the coronavirus situation while officials have tried to limit attendance at courtroom hearings. Whereas 30 people or so may have been in the courtroom at any one time, only 10 or 12 may be in attendance now, according to Rohrs.
One reason is that most people associated with defendants in a particular case are being prohibited from entering the courtroom, he indicated.
"If someone comes in and they have a witness, yes they can come in, but otherwise, if you're not associated, then you're not coming in," said Rohrs.
