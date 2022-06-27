MELROSE — Five people were injured, two seriously, on Saturday afternoon just west of here at Ohio routes 637 and 613, according to a crash report obtained from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
Earl Chapman, 67, Paulding, was taken to Mercy Defiance Hospital by Grover Hill EMS with suspected serious injuries.
Two other individuals in a second vehicle were also treated for serious injuries: Amanda Rose, 36, Delphos, was taken to Paulding County Hospital by Paulding EMS; and Jamison Rose, 8, Delphos, was taken by Samaritan air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.
A third passenger in the same vehcle, Ava Rose, 6, Delphos, had suspected minor injuries and was taken to Paulding County Hospital. The driver, Joshua Rose, 35, Delphos, had possible injuries and was taken by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment.
According to the crash report, at approximately 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Joshua Rose was headed southbound on Ohio 637 in a 2018 Ford Explorer when he failed to stop his vehicle at a posted stop sign. Rose's vehicle T-boned a westbound 2010 Honda Odyssey driven by Chapman and pushed Chapman's vehicle off the roadway on the southwest side where it came to rest.
Rose's vehicle continued off the roadway on the southwest side and struck a tree stump which caused it to overturn. It came to rest on it's top, resting against a tree.
The Ohio Highway Patrol handled the crash report and investigation.
