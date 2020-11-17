Ottawa avenue crash
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

A crash reportedly involving three vehicles occurred around 3:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Defiance’s Ottawa and Karnes avenues. The above vehicle was heavily damaged after colliding with at least one of the other vehicles. One person was injured and transported to a local hospital by the Defiance Fire Department while Defiance police handled the crash scene, which temporarily detoured traffic on Ottawa Avenue. Further details were unavailable Monday.

