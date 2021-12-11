Construction of a new multi-use path — made for pedestrians and bicycles — is well underway at Defiance’s Bronson Park, but it’s just the latest upgrade in recent years.
The concrete path has been installed by Baker-Shindler Company, Defiance, and runs north from a Bronson parking lot to the new splash pad that opened in 2018, although much work remains.
The ground next to the path has been churned up considerably by heavy equipment, but will be repaired and seeded with new grass next year, according to the city’s director of service, Rob Cereghin.
The path includes a few turns and will be equipped with benches and stations along the way known as “pockets of play” that will provide features for kids to play. That equipment arrived on Thursday.
“They will be interactive for young children to play with,” said Mayor Mike McCann.”They are going to be very, very neat.”
McCann credited the city’s planner, Niki Warncke, for including the “pockets of play” in the project. The idea was borrowed from a path observed in Frankenmuth, Mich., he indicated.
But the path isn’t the only recent improvement at Bronson, where a new splash opened in 2018.
Earlier this year, Bronson’s playground equipment was replaced and upgraded, new sidewalks were installed among the park’s three shelterhouses and the parking lots were resurfaced.
Too, the shelterhouses were spruced up with new paint, a four-inch concrete cap on their floors and new stone support columns.
Additionally, dozens of overgrown arborvitaes were removed in the back of the park — although some remained — allowing a view of the Auglaize River while upgraded electricity allowed food trucks to serve the splash pad, and new grills and trash cans were installed along with porch swings along the river.
“We’ve taken a park that was starting to show its age and revitalized it, and the folks in the neighborhood are very excited about it, the community is excited about it,” said McCann.
When completed, the multi-use path will conclude most of the Bronson Park upgrades, but not quite.
Cereghin said he wants to rework Bronson’s largest ballfield — used by baseball and softball leagues, and the public — but this probably won’t be undertaken until 2023, at the earliest. A smaller field with a grass infield won’t be touched, he indicated.
Next year, Cereghin hopes to install new lighting for the large Diehl Park sign near the park’s entrance.
Improvements completed this year at Bronson total about $580,000 in cost. City funds covered the majority while an Ohio Statehouse capital grant of $150,000 was provided for the multi-use path.
This is in addition to $1.2 million spent — utilizing taxpayer funds and donated money — to build the new splash pad on the north end of Bronson Park several years ago.
Equipment from Bronson’s old playground was placed on govdeals.com, an internet website for selling unwanted government property.
According to Cereghin, the equipment has been taken away by buyers while the remaining structural materials will be picked up by another buyer.
