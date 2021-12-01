SHERWOOD — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Dec. 1 at approximately 8:09 a.m.
The crash occurred at U.S. 127 and Mud Creek Road in Delaware Township, Defiance County.
Driving southbound on U.S. 127 were three vehicles: Stephanie Singer, 45, Ney, in a 2008 Nissan Altima, Michael Queen Jr., 47, Bryan, in a 2010 Ford F-150, and Alyssa Willey, 26, Mark Center, in a 2017 GMC Terrain.
Singer was stopped attempting a left turn onto Mud Creek Road and Queen's vehicle was behind her, and slowing. Willey was driving distracted and subsequently struck Queen's vehicle in the rear. His vehicle was pushed into the rear of Singer's. Queen’s vehicle then went left of center and was struck by a vehicle driven by Christopher Stump, 28, Louisville, Ohio.
Stump was driving northbound in a 2013 Freightliner Cascadia.
Queen was transported by Sherwood EMS to Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, with serious injures, along with Willey who suffered minor injuries.
Willey was reportedly not wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor. She was cited for assured cleared distance ahead, driving while distracted and failure to wear a safety belt.
U.S. 127 remained closed for approximately four hours in order to clear the crash.
The Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive impaired or distracted.
