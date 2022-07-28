This photo shows the headquarters area for the solar farm project just southwest of Continental. Much work is taking place on both sides of Putnam County Road 22, south of Ohio 613, but no solar panels have yet been installed. See related photo on page A10.
This photo shows the headquarters area for the solar farm project just southwest of Continental. Much work is taking place on both sides of Putnam County Road 22, south of Ohio 613, but no solar panels have yet been installed. See related photo on page A10.
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
This gated stone drive on the east side of Putnam County Road 22, southwest of Continental, provides access to a solar field being developed there. See related story on page A1.
CONTINENTAL — A large solar project continues near here, and there is much activity just southwest of town, but the landscape has not yet been transformed into a vast array of solar panels.
EDP Renewables is developing a field primarily on both sides of Putnam County Road 22, between Ohio 613 and Road G, with an investment of $60 million to produce a farm capable of generating 49.9 megaWatts of power. (Identical metrics characterize an EDP solar field being developed north of Payne in Paulding County that is in about the same stage of development.)
EDP is leasing farm land from property owners over many years and will develop each solar field (tying them into nearby electrical substations) and make payments in lieu of property taxes (PILOT) to local political subdivisions. The power will be sold on the market.
Solar energy — like wind energy — relies considerably on subsidies funded by taxpayer money to operate.
Infrastructure is being developed on the southwest corner of Continental along Ohio 613 while work also is visible on both sides of Road 22 where the solar panels will be installed. Crews could be seen moving about on both sides of the road Tuesday afternoon.
Most of this is a distance off the road, while the fields are outlined with chain link fences and razor wire, and punctuated with gated stone driveways. Heavier equipment is apparent throughout the fields while a staging or office area is located on the west side of Road 22, just south of Ohio 613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.