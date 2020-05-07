This spring’s agricultural planting situation in northwest Ohio is a tale of two seasons when compared to 2019.
Last year represented one of the most challenging planting seasons in years for many Midwest farmers, including those in northwest Ohio. Prolonged wet periods meant many fields — especially those in poorly drained soils — were left bare.
In fact, according to Bruce Clevenger — Defiance County’s OSU Extension Office educator, agriculture and natural resources — “prevent plant acres” totaled more than 215,000 in Defiance, Henry and Paulding counties last year. These are acres that could not be planted due to weather-related issues.
Not so this year, field moisture conditions have been ideal in many areas, although soil temperatures are still a bit low, according to officials.
Defiance County already has more acres planted in soybeans and corn this year than all of 2019, according to Clevenger.
He estimated Tuesday afternoon that 40% of Defiance County’s corn and soybean fields were planted. In a typical year, Defiance County farmers plant about 100,000 acres of soybeans and 45,000 acres of corn, Clevenger reported.
Last year, 75% of the same acreage was not planted, he indicated.
“All across Defiance County we’ve had activity in the fields, and we are making significant progress in planting the 2020 crop for Defiance County,” he said.
Clevenger characterized the planting activity as “typical” for this time of year.
Some concerns remain about the weather, however, as high temperatures are forecasted to be in the low 50s Friday through at least early next week. Rainfall is possible as well, but large amounts are not predicted.
While noting the temperature concern, Clevenger stated that “I’m glad we will not have heavy amounts of cold rainfall that could chill and damage newly planted seed.”
In Henry County — where some of the area’s best soil can be found south of Napoleon — roughly one third of new soybean and corn fields were planted as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Garth Ruff, the county’s OSU Extension Office educator.
“Conditions are pretty good right now,” said Ruff, in his fourth planting season since coming to Henry County. “Other than soil temperatures, everything’s about where they need to be in terms of moisture. Guys have been able to do some weed control. This is probably the most progress on the 5th of May I’ve seen in Henry County. ... If we can get some heat, things would almost be perfect as far as planting conditions.”
Asked to compare this planting season with last year’s, Ruff noted that at this time in 2019, “we were just thinking about it. There was a little bit of planting (last year) during the first week of May. Then after that it was Memorial Day or later for some before they finished up what they got planted. Of course a lot of acres were not planted.”
Ruff added that “there’s definitely some optimism” among farmers about “getting their crop into the ground,” but commodity prices, especially for corn “are relatively low” due to the coronavirus situation. One reason, he indicated, is that the demand for ethanol — an ingredient in vehicle fuel — is lower because people are traveling less.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Paulding County planting was less far along than in Defiance and Henry counties, according to its OSU Extension Office educator, Sarah Noggle, but doing better when compared to last year. Approximately 15% percent of the county’s corn crop was planted along with some 12% of the bean crop, she estimated.
“The southern end of the county is heavily planted,” she said Tuesday, adding that northern areas were still a bit wet.
Noggle observed that some farmers have decided to replace some of their corn crop with beans because corn prices are down.
“... I see a lot of conversion from corn to soybeans,” she said.
While some farmers have made this decision, Noggle explained that some landowners have told farmers, ‘let’s change this up, I don’t think it’s going to pay to raise corn this year.’”
The mood of farmers seems to be more upbeat this year with the better planting conditions.
“I think people are just thankful to be out there,” said Noggle. “I think for people who have done this from generation to generation, there is a stress there still, but it’s a different stress this year. All and all people are out there just happy to be planting, but worry about the prices.”
