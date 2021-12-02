• Defiance County

Library visit:

Mrs. Claus is coming to the Sherwood Branch Library and she is bringing cookies and a story. Cookies with Mrs. Claus will take place at Sherwood Branch, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, at 10 a.m. Dec. 11. Attendees can also enjoy winter crafts, games and activities.

No registration is required, and all are welcome. For more information, contact the library at 419-899-4343.

