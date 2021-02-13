Though the Defiance City School District has had a new superintendent since 2019, staff members are mourning the loss of their former top administrator, Mike Struble, who passed away in Florida on Wednesday.
Struble, who retired July 31, 2019, was initially hired to lead the district starting in August 2006.
During his service to the school district, he oversaw the closure of four elementary schools, reducing that to one new building. Since then, the senior high and middle schools were combined into a new state-of-the art building as well. This allowed the entire district to be on a large adjacent campus.
“It’s been very fulfilling in achieving a lot of change,” Struble said in a recent interview.
Struble, a 1969 Defiance High School graduate, had served as a former superintendent of Edon-Northwest Local Schools for 10 years. He also had served as Edon’s high school principal for 13 years. Prior to that, Struble had taught in Warren, Springfield, Delphos, Columbus and Mason.
While at Edon-Northwest, he gained valuable experience as superintendent while working with the Ohio School Facilities Commission in a project involving the construction of a 135,000-square-foot pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade school that was completed in 2004.
Struble was found by the board of education through a superintendent search with the Ohio School Boards Association.
“He provided stability and financial leadership to the board of education when it was needed upon his arrival,” board member Chris Oberlin noted upon Struble’s retirement. “He tackled the challenges of condensing four elementary schools into one and the task of what should be done with the four structures. The lengthy process of building and opening the new grades 6-12 school has been a great addition to the opportunities for Defiance kids.
“When I think of Mike Struble,” said Oberlin, “I will always remember his eager desire to return to his hometown of Defiance when he took on the superintendent’s job in 2006.
“His deep passion for his own hometown children’s education inspired him to hire quality administrators and teaching staff and he believed the two groups were second to none. I know that he was proud of all that we accomplished during his years in the office downtown, and keeping students a priority was his goal.
“I enjoyed working with Mike as a school board member and he made that position an adventure,” added Oberlin. “His encouragement explains why I have stayed on so long. I appreciate that all he strived for and accomplished here was what he felt was the best for the Defiance City School District and the community he returned to serve.”
When Struble retired, the board of education hired Bob Morton as district superintendent.
“I’ve spent 25 years working for Mr. Struble,” said Morton. “He was an outstanding professional mentor and helped shape my career. I’m forever grateful for the opportunities Mike has provided me. Rarely does a person get an opportunity to have a great professional mentor and that mentor also become a friend. I am fortunate to be able to call him both.
“Those that were close to Mike knew that he was a kind-hearted man that always wanted what was best for kids,” added Morton.
Struble’s official obituary can be found on page A5.
