PAULDING — It seems motorized bikes and scooters have become a topic of concern in the village of Paulding.
One concerned resident addressed village council during its regular meeting Monday evening, noting that her son was told by authorities that he couldn’t ride his motorized bike on the streets because it couldn’t be licensed. The authorities also reportedly told the child that neither could he ride it on the sidewalk because it was motorized.
Council members were aware of the ordinance, and much discussion ensued.
Lois Beamer, council member asked, “How old are these kids? Are they old enough to drive?”
Another council member, Dan Workman said, “I think we need to have an ordinance committee meeting over this issue.”
Mayor Greg White agreed and the council set up a meeting for Monday at 5 p.m.
Barbara Rife, council member invited concerned citizens to the meeting.
“The committee meetings are open to the public,” said Rife. “We are usually just three council members who are on the committee, and anyone can attend the meeting. We don’t make any decisions, we just discuss the issue and then report back to the council.”
Concerning recent road work, Village Administrator Jason Vance reported that the Gasser Road project continues to advance.
“The lift station and pumps have been installed and we are waiting on electrical components for the electrical panels before that can be connected.”
Vance also reported that police officer Devon Sanchez has moved and has resigned his position as full-time officer for the village. Sanchez asked to be considered as a reserve officer, and Vance said that the full-time position to replace him has been advertised.
Mayor White weighed in on Sanchez’s job.
“We will miss him,” said White. “He is a good officer.”
Finance Director Cheryl Halter reported that her office is working with auditors on the village’s required audit. She also reminded the council that all elected council members are required every four years to stay updated on records collecting.
“There is a training that has to be completed each term,” said Halter. “If council members decide before the training not to participate they may designate someone to do the training for them. So just let me know if you will be signing up or if you want someone to take the training for you.”
Halter also reminded that software training for the utility software is set for Aug. 4-10. The village offices will be closed during the training.
In other news the council:
• was apprised of mosquito spraying planned for this week.
• heard a report from Mayor White about a squirrel that chewed some power lines and caused a power outage in the village recently. All have been reconnected.
• Dave Burtch, council member, reported from the building and grounds committee meeting that no decisions were made on a presentation by the Limitless store. The establishment may ask for an easement to the east of the current building for expansions, and options were discussed.
