RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Two area residents were injured in a serious crash that occurred late Wednesday afternoon approximately four miles west of here.
Anthony Perez, 26, 06909 Ohio 66, Defiance, was taken by air ambulance from the scene (Henry County roads 24 and S) to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with suspected serious injuries.
The other motorist, Brian King, 64, Archbold, was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with suspected minor injuries. Condition updates were unavailable.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Perez failed to stop and collided with King's vehicle. The Perez vehicle came to rest in a ditch, while King's vehicle rolled onto its side.
Damage was heavy to both vehicles.
