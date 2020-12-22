LIBERTY CENTER — Two Napoleon men were injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near here.

Tyler McCabe, 26, and his passenger, Kenneth Rednour Jr., 46, were taken by Liberty Township EMS to Henry County Hospital with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:58 p.m. on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by McCabe struck two signs, went through a field and fence before coming to rest in a wooded area.

Damage was heavy to the vehicle. McCabe was cited for FRA suspension.

Load comments