LIBERTY CENTER — Two Napoleon men were injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near here.
Tyler McCabe, 26, and his passenger, Kenneth Rednour Jr., 46, were taken by Liberty Township EMS to Henry County Hospital with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:58 p.m. on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by McCabe struck two signs, went through a field and fence before coming to rest in a wooded area.
Damage was heavy to the vehicle. McCabe was cited for FRA suspension.
