Carousel - Lightbar

COLUMBUS GROVE — An Allen County man died from injuries sustained in a Sunday evening crash near here.

Christopher Schick, 31, Lima, was taken by Columbus Grove EMS to Mercy Health St. Rita Medical Center, Lima, where he died on Monday.

According to the Putnam Sheriff Sheriff's Office, at 8:21 p.m. on County Road Z, an eastbound vehicle driven by Schick failed to stop at Road P and struck a tree in the yard of 13624 County Road Z.

Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Assisting at the scene were Columbus Grove Police and Fire departments, and Putnam County and Columbus Grove EMS

Load comments