PAULDING — The identity of the driver involved in the fatal crash in Paulding Monday morning has been released.

According to the Paulding Police Department, Steven Foltz, 50, Paulding, was killed when his vehicle was southbound on Emerald Road. It continued off the roadway, striking the east side of the Paulding County Senior Center and leaving a hole in the outer brick wall at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The vehicle, a Pontiac Grand Am, then struck the garage of the property at 411 E. Jackson St. before going through the guardrail behind the senior center and into Flatrock Creek.

Foltz was pronounced dead at the scene by Paulding County Coroner Dr. Joseph Kuhn.

Assisting at the scene were Paulding County Fire and Rescue, the Defiance Fire Department’s swift water rescue team and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

