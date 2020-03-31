PAULDING — The identity of the driver involved in the fatal crash in Paulding Monday morning has been released.
According to the Paulding Police Department, Steven Foltz, 50, Paulding, was killed when his vehicle was southbound on Emerald Road. It continued off the roadway, striking the east side of the Paulding County Senior Center and leaving a hole in the outer brick wall at approximately 6:30 a.m.
The vehicle, a Pontiac Grand Am, then struck the garage of the property at 411 E. Jackson St. before going through the guardrail behind the senior center and into Flatrock Creek.
Foltz was pronounced dead at the scene by Paulding County Coroner Dr. Joseph Kuhn.
Assisting at the scene were Paulding County Fire and Rescue, the Defiance Fire Department’s swift water rescue team and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.