A fatal motorcycle crash shut down U.S. 24's westbound lanes in eastern Defiance County near the Henry County line late Tuesday night.
According to Sgt. Chris Seambos of the Ohio Highway Patrol, a man was operating a motorcycle westbound on U.S. 24 just east of Flory Road at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when he struck two deer in the roadway and was ejected. He was then struck by another westbound vehicle in the right lane, Seambos said.
The man was declared dead at the scene while the road was closed for more than three hours as authorities processed the scene.
His name was not released early Wednesday morning pending notification procedures.
The motorcycle came to rest in the westbound lanes of traffic but did not appear to have major damage.
At least one of the deer was killed and came to rest across the westbound lanes.
Traffic was backed up in U.S. 24's westbound lanes for some distance to the east of the scene while the road was still closed more than two hours after the crash. A second crash involving two tractor trailer rigs reportedly occurred early in the backup.
"I was told Defiance County is handling a two-commercial (semi) vehicle crash that occurred in the backup, but I don't have any details on that," Seambos said at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities shut down U.S. 24 near Flory Road shortly after the crash and rerouted westbound truck traffic in Napoleon onto U.S. 6 and back to Ohio 66 well north of Defiance.
Highway Patrol troopers handled the fatal crash investigation while the Defiance County Sheriff's Office was on the scene along with EMS units from at least South Richland Township, Jewell and Ridgeville Township.
Further details were unavailable early Wednesday morning.
