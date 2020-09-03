WEST UNITY — A Wauseon motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle was struck by a semi near here.
Bradly Funchion, 26, was transported from the crash scene by the Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, where he was subsequently flown to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funchion died from his injuries at the Indiana hospital early Thursday afternoon.
According to troopers of the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 8:05 a.m. at U.S. 20A and Williams County Road 21N in Brady Township, Funchion's motorcycle was eastbound. A tractor trailer driven by Brian Chamberlain, 50, Wauseon, was northbound on County Road 21N and had stopped at the intersection. The semi then pulled into the path of the motorcycle, causing a collision.
Troopers reported that Funchion was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Chamberlain was wearing his safety belt and was uninjured.
Also assisting at the scene were the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Brady Township Fire Department.
The crash remains under further investigation, no charges have been filed at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.