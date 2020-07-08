FLORIDA — An SUV-motorcycle crash southeast of here Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a Napoleon man.
Sean Bowerman, 50, died in the crash at county roads 14 and L in Flatrock Township.
According the Henry County Sheriff's Office, an SUV driven by Irma Ramos, 57, Napoleon, was southbound on County Road 14 and entered the intersection at County Road L at about 5:23 p.m., colliding with Bowerman's motorcycle which was eastbound on County Road L.
The motorcycle traveled off the southeast corner of the intersection and into a ditch. Bowerman was fatally injured in the crash and transported to Henry County Hospital by Holgate EMS.
Ramos sustained minor injuries and was transported to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon.
The crash remains under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were assisted by Florida-Flatrock Township Volunteer Fire Department, Henry County South Joint Ambulance District, Medic 1 and Holgate EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.