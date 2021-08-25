One man was killed in a van-motorcycle crash west of Defiance Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was one of at least three vehicle accidents that occurred in an eight-hour period Tuesday in Defiance County. Four other persons were transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries from the other two crashes (see below).
The fatal accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. at Ohio 18 and Ashpacher Road, three miles west of Defiance, where a motorcyclist, Gerald Seibert, 67, Sherwood, was killed.
According to Ohio Highway Patrol Sgt. Patrick Tusko of the Defiance post, Joshua Shaffer, 44, Bryan, was driving a van northbound on Ashpacher Road, when he stopped for the stop sign at Ohio 18. He then proceeded into the intersection, causing the collision with Seibert's motorcycle which was westbound on Ohio 18.
"The gentleman driving the ... truck got about halfway in the intersection and saw him (the motorcyclist), tried to get across," explained Tusko. "Unfortunately, he was not able to."
Seibert, who was wearing a helmet, and his motorcycle came to rest on Ashpacher Road, north of the intersection. Tusko said he was declared deceased by Defiance EMTs at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday.
Asked if Shaffer would be cited for a traffic violation, Tusko said everything will be taken to the county prosecutor's office (following the crash investigation). However, he said there was no "suspecting of impairment or anything on either part."
Shaffer was not injured.
Also responding to the scene in addition to the Highway Patrol and the Defiance Fire Department were Noble Township Fire Department, the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, the Defiance County Coroner's Office and Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Two other crashes occurred in Defiance County Tuesday, but were far less serious.
The first took place around 8:21 a.m. at Domersville Road and Defiance-Henry County Line roads northeast of Defiance, where a delivery truck ran a stop sign and collided with a car, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
Three juveniles from the car — which the sheriff said was headed to Four County Career Center — were taken by Archbold and Ridgeville Township EMS units to Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital.
Further details were unavailable Tuesday on that crash, which was handled by the Highway Patrol with assistance from the sheriff's office.
Also Tuesday, sheriff's deputies handled a crash around 1:32 p.m. at Watson and Dohoney roads, south of Defiance, where two cars collided.
A juvenile was transported from that crash by Highland Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Additional details on that crash were unavailable Tuesday.
