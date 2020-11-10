McCLURE — A Wood County man sustained serious injuries Friday afternoon in a motorcycle accident near here.
Victor Haas, 57, Bowling Green, was taken by Northwood EMS to Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 12:23 p.m. on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a motorcycle ridden by Haas failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway.
He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the motorcycle.
