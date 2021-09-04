NAPOLEON — A Liberty Center man has been bound over to a Henry County grand jury on two felonies, including a charge that he ignored a sheriff’s deputy’s order to stop his motorcycle.
Eric Wilkins, 42, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over.
He was released on a personal-recognizance bond on condition he not operate a motorcycle.
Companion misdemeanor charges of speed, reckless operation, registration violation, no motorcycle endorsement and driving over marked lanes also were bound over to county grand jury proceedings.
The charges alleged that he fled from sheriff’s deputies after having been ordered to stop his motorcycle on Aug. 30.
Court records listed Wilkins’ speed as 190 in a 55 mile per hour zone, but this figure could not be immediately confirmed with authorities. The records did not say where the violation occurred.
