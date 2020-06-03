PAULDING — The Black Swamp Cruiser Club will be hosting the Les Weidenhamer/Todd Switzer Memorial Run, a motorcycle tour of Paulding County. The ride will begin and end at the John Paulding Historical Society Museum. All proceeds will be donated to the museum.
The public is invited on June 6 for a fun-filled Saturday to enjoy a trip though the fields of Paulding County and ride through little places and historic landmarks that you may not know about. Learn some new things about Paulding County history and end your afternoon with a 50/50 raffle and prizes for the top three poker hands.
The Black Swamp Cruisers will be exercising stay safe protocol and are committed to this fundraising event for the museum.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The cost is $15 for driver and $5 for passenger. Contact Jay or Kathy Denny at 419-587-3143 or 419-786-0768 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.