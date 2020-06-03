PAULDING — The Black Swamp Cruiser Club will be hosting the Les Weidenhamer/Todd Switzer Memorial Run, a motorcycle tour of Paulding County. The ride will begin and end at the John Paulding Historical Society Museum. All proceeds will be donated to the museum.

The public is invited on June 6 for a fun-filled Saturday to enjoy a trip though the fields of Paulding County and ride through little places and historic landmarks that you may not know about. Learn some new things about Paulding County history and end your afternoon with a 50/50 raffle and prizes for the top three poker hands.

The Black Swamp Cruisers will be exercising stay safe protocol and are committed to this fundraising event for the museum.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The cost is $15 for driver and $5 for passenger. Contact Jay or Kathy Denny at 419-587-3143 or 419-786-0768 for more information.

