LYONS — A serious injury crash that occurred Aug. 9 in Fulton County has resulted in the death of a passenger.

Taylor Bentley, 27, Fayette, died Aug. 10 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.

She was the passenger of a motorcycle ridden by Randy Hardee Jr., 32, Fayette.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo post, at approximately 5:58 p.m. Aug. 9, a car driven by Jazalynn Ackerman, 19, Holgate, was westbound on U.S. 20 and attempted to turn south onto County Road 10-3. She reportedly pulled into the path of the eastbound motorcycle, causing a collision. Hardee and Bentley were ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest on the roadway.

Ackerman sustained minor injuries and was taken to Fulton County Hospital, Wauseon.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

