FARMER — A Hicksville man was injured near here Sunday morning at approximately 6 a.m., after losing control of his motorcycle.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Eric Rice, 30, of Hicksville was northbound on Ohio 2 near Farmer when he lost control of his motorcycle, went off the west side of the roadway and struck a ditch. He was throw from the motorcycle onto the roadway.
Rice was transported from the scene by Hicksville EMS to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, and according to the Ohio Highway Patrol, alcohol was a not a factor in the crash.
Assistance at the scene was provided by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, Hicksville EMS and the Farmer Township Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.
