HICKSVILLE — A motorcycle crash about five miles north of here Saturday afternoon involving Paulding County's sheriff and two motorcycles injured two persons seriously, but they are expected to recover.
According to the Highway Patrol's Defiance post, Jeremy Hughes, 41, Antwerp and his passenger, Emily Hughes, 36, Antwerp, were taken by air ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, from the scene at Ohio 49, south of Ohio 249, around 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Patrol reported that Jason Landers, 45, Antwerp — Paulding County's sheriff — was traveling southbound on Ohio 49 when he attempted to pass Jeremy Hughes' motorcycle.
Landers' motorcycle struck Hughes' on the left side, causing Hughes to lose control.
Hughes' motorcycle fell on its side, then went off the right side of the road, ejecting him and his passenger (Emily Hughes), according to a press release issued by the Highway Patrol's Defiance post commander, Lt. Rustun Schack.
Landers was able to maintain control of his motorcycle along with his passenger, wife Jayme Landers, 42, Antwerp, and come to a safe stop. They were not injured, the release stated.
Condition reports for crash victims are generally unavailable from medical facilities, so no call was made by The Crescent-News to Parkview Hospital on Monday.
However, Landers — contacted by The Crescent-News Monday afternoon — said the Hughes are expected to recover. Emily Hughes was released from the hospital Sunday while Jeremy Hughes had been expected to go home Monday.
The Landers and Hughes were traveling together when the crash occurred, the sheriff indicated.
"It was an awful, terrible thing," said Landers. "I'm blessed my brother-in-law and sister-in-law are going to be okay."
The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, and Hicksville Fire and EMS while the Patrol handled the crash investigation and report.
Schack told The Crescent-News Monday that no citation has been issued while the crash remains investigation.
