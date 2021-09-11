NAPOLEON — The Motorcycle Cannonball will be passing through northwest Ohio and making its midday stop at Napoleon Harley-Davidson, 862 American Road, on Sunday. Motorcycles will be on display from approximately 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and the public is invited to join in the festivities.
The Motorcycle Cannonball is a cross-country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured in 1929 or earlier, and is the most difficult antique endurance run in the world.
The theme for this year’s event is “Border to Border,” with the route starting on the U.S. side of the Canadian border in Sault Ste. Marie and proceeding 3,715 miles south, ending at South Padre Island, Texas, just north of the Mexican border. This 15-day endeavor is extremely challenging, as riders could endure fatigue, mental exhaustion, cold, heat, elevations, and all the ferocious elements of Mother Nature, not to mention the demands of keeping their ancient machines in running order. Riders will navigate the course of the Cannonball with the assistance of paper maps (no GPS routing allowed!), and they will be able to meet up with their support crews only when they reach each day’s final destination.
Additional information can be found at www.motorcyclecannonball.com and www.facebook.com/motorcyclecannonball.
