The 11th annual Motorcycle Awareness Day parade was held Saturday, along with a community hog roast in Defiance. May is national Motorcycle Awareness Month and as the weather turns warmer, two- and three-wheeled vehicles are more prevalent on area roadways. Saturday’s event was created to help bring local awareness to those who ride.
