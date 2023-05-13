The 14th annual Motorcycle Awareness Day will be held May 20 in Defiance.
Registration, food and a blessing of the bikes will be held at 11 a.m. at Northtowne Mall. All motorcyclist and riders are welcome. Event organizers expect between 50-100 motorcyclists to take part, depending on the weather.
May is Motorcycle Awareness Month. A dedication ceremony to that affect will be held at the mall prior to the kickoff of the parade.
At noon, there will be an escorted parade from the mall to around Triangle Park. The parade will be escorted through downtown Defiance by the city’s fire and police departments, and the county sheriff’s office.
“The biggest part is to have people out when the parade goes on,” said organizer Jami Young. “It’s a great way to remember to please watch out, and we (motorcyclists) are back out on the roads … There’s already been too many deaths and accidents this year.”
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there had been 527 motorcycle-related crashes from Jan. 1-May 8 this year in the state. Of those crashes, 26 were fatal with 129 having serious injuries.
The Motorcycle Awareness Day Parade will ride around the city in an effort to get people to remember to look for motorcyclists on the roadway.
“We will go around Triangle Park to East Second Street to (Ohio) 424 to Pontiac Park before we head out to the fun run,” Young explained.
The fun motorcycle run will head to Oak Openings.
“It’s a beautiful ride through the back country area,” Young proclaimed.
The event will end at the AMVETS at 1795 Spruce St. in Defiance where there will be food, live entertainment, raffles and more. The public is welcome to attend events at the AMVETS from 4-8 p.m.
“We are going to have the band that played at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Young said proudly, in reference to The Zach Tyler Stephens Band, a high school band that recently reached the finals of the TRI-C High School Rock Off organized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
In addition to the entertainment, there will be food, fun and raffles. Smoked chicken and pulled pork meals will be available.
“The food is amazing,” Young praised.
There also will be two raffle drawings. The spring raffle will be drawn around 5-6 p.m. There also will be a gun raffle drawing.
