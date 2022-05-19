A motorcycle awareness parade will return to Defiance this week to promote safety and serve as a fundraiser.
This is the 13th year for the event, sponsored by Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center north of Defiance. The parade is scheduled to start at noon Saturday at Northtowne Mall and will proceed north.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m.
Jami Young of Lily Creek Farms — the event’s organizer — noted that the parade will be held in conjunction with National Motorcycle Awareness Month in May.
To that end, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann issued a proclamation earlier this month declaring “Motorcycle Awareness Month” in the city.
“Motorcycle safety should be a priority for everyone,” he said during an interview Wednesday. “It is a shame how many individuals are injured or killed on motorcycles because as motorists we are complacent and don’t look twice.”
Motorcycling presents more safety concerns for riders than passengers in motor vehicles, according to statistics provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
For example, it noted that more than 5,000 persons were killed in crashes in the United States in 2019. In that year, the website noted, “motorcyclists were about 29 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash and were four times more likely to be injured.”
According to Young, Saturday’s parade will travel south from the mall down Clinton Street with a law enforcement escort before going east on Second Street and continuing to Domersville Road, along Road 424 (River Road) and ending at Pontiac Park.
Some 100-200 motorcyclists are expected at the event, according to Young, who said she has been riding motorcycles for about 16 years.
The parade will conclude with a meal at the Amvets on Defiance’s Spruce Street where a freewill donation to benefit Lily Creek Farms, a nonprofit horse riding therapeutic center that works with autistic children, will be taken.
