Two years ago, northwest Ohio’s wet planting season was the worst in a long time; this spring conditions were almost ideal.
At least that is the assessment of some OSU Extension Office experts contacted by The Crescent-News for a recap of this year’s corn and soybean planting situation just before the mid-week rains hit.
While some crops were planted in late April or early May, things really ramped up during the past couple weeks. Warm, dry conditions aided this effort and was followed by significant rainfall across the area on Wednesday and Friday.
The following is a brief review by area county:
Defiance
More than 90% of corn and soybeans were in throughout Defiance County as of early Wednesday afternoon, according to the county’s OSU Extension Office educator, Bruce Clevenger.
“Defiance County farmers progressed quickly with planting corn and soybeans the week of May 17-23,” he told The Crescent-News early Wednesday afternoon. “This period of timely planting allows for a typical length of growing season for the crops now planted in the ground. Timely planting of corn often allows time in the fall for the grain to naturally dry in the field and reduce the cost of drying corn for proper storage. Corn planting is nearly complete at above 95% and soybeans are reaching that same completion rating at above 90%.”
Some crops planted earlier were replanted, he indicated, due to soil conditions.
“There are areas of Defiance County that were planted weeks ago, and the Mother’s Day heavy rains caused some crusting of the surface soil making it difficult for some of the early corn and soybeans to emerge.”
He noted that parts of northwest Ohio were rated as “abnormally dry” by the U.S. Drought Monitor, so the recent rain was welcomed.
Fulton
WAUSEON — Fulton County farmers planted 10-15% of their crop by April 28, according to the county’s OSU Extension Office educator, Eric Richer, and virtually all of it was in by Thursday.
“The vast majority of the planting occurred after Mother’s Day with pretty intense planting progress occurring from May 15-22,” he told The Crescent-News Thursday. “As of today, I would say 100% of our corn is planted and 98-99% of the soybeans are planted.”
He added on Thursday (just before significant rainfall fell Friday throughout the area) that “most farmers in the county would welcome a rain.”
Henry
NAPOLEON — On Thursday, 85-90% of Henry County’s corns and soybeans reportedly had been planted.
“The vast majority (85-90%) has been planted,” said the county’s OSU Extension Office educator, Alan Leininger. “Most of that has emerged.”
He called the planting conditions before mid-week “ideal.”
Although a stretch of weather earlier this month was a little cooler than preferred, he added that the soil moisture had been “great for getting plants emerged.”
As for this week’s rain, Leininger noted that “we went into the growing season with a water deficit in the soils. So, it’s not like 2019 where we already had a water-logged soil and then added a bunch of rain.”
Paulding
PAULDING — Planting progress in this county wasn’t much different than other area counties with 90% or more of corn and soybeans reportedly in the ground by mid-week.
The county’s OSU Extension Office educator, Sarah Noggle, noted that during her last observation drive on May 21, 90% of the corn was planted and 85% of the beans had been planted. She commented Wednesday that another 5% probably could be added to that.
Commenting Wednesday, Noggle stated: “It would seem the conditions have been quite good and today’s rain is going to really make things go. Conditions have been great and this is the first year in quite a few that farmers had the chance to get all their planting done in a week to week-and-a-half stretch.”
Putnam
OTTAWA — Putnam County farmers reportedly had completed about 95% of their corn and soybean planting as of Wednesday morning.
“I would say we are close to being done ... maybe a little replanting to do here and there,” the county’s OSU Extension Office educator, Beth Scheckelhoff, stated on Wednesday. “The earliest corn is about six inches tall already and folks are starting to side dress with nitrogen now. Things will definitely take off with this moisture!”
Williams
BRYAN — Corn and soybean planting in this county was more than 80% complete as of Thursday morning, according to the county’s OSU Extension Office educator, Stephanie Karhoff.
“Corn and soybean growers in Williams County made significant planting progress in the past 10 days,” she commented Thursday morning. “I estimate 85-90% of corn is planted, and 80-85% of soybeans are planted in the county. Above normal temperatures in the latter half of May led to a total of 278 accumulated growing degree days for Williams County.”
She noted that the majority of the county received between 0.2 and 0.4 inch of rain Wednesday (in addition to what fell Friday).
“Overall, conditions are good to excellent for planting progress and emergence,” Karhoff stated Thursday.
