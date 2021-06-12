With many state health orders concerning the coronavirus situation being lifted earlier this month, the area’s senior centers have been reopening, or are planning to do so soon.
Henry and Paulding counties have opened their centers (see below) while Defiance County’s two senior centers — in Defiance and Hicksville — remain on schedule to reopen Monday, according to the county senior services director, Amy Francis.
Defiance’s center — located on Broadway Avenue just east of Clinton Street — will be open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday with lunch provided between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Reservations will be required and can be made by calling the senior center at 419-782-3233 before 1 p.m. on the prior day, according to Francis.
Hicksville’s senior center — located at 708 E. High St. — will operate from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursday. This is a significantly reduced schedule for the moment — staffing is one reason, according to Francis — as the Hicksville center was open Monday through Friday pre-COVID.
Lunch will be available at noon on Monday and Thursday at the Hicksville center while “grab-and-go meals” will be offered from 11:15-11:30 a.m. on Monday and Thursday.
The situation at other senior centers throughout other area counties are listed below:
Fulton County
WAUSEON — Fulton County’s senior center reopened Tuesday, but only for activities.
According to the county’s website, in-person meals will be served again beginning July 6. Drive-through meals will be discontinued on July 2.
Take-out meals will be a new option for the senior center, the website noted, but they must be reserved by 4 p.m. the day before.
Further information is available by calling 419-337-9299.
Henry County
NAPOLEON — Like Defiance County, Henry County’s senior center here is scheduled to reopen Monday.
Hours will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, which is a bit less than the previous hours (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.), while no congregate meals will be served just yet. But grab-and-go meals and drive-through meals will continue to be served as they have been since the coronavirus situation closed senior centers last year.
Activities such as fitness classes, and grief and mental health group discussions also will be part of the programming for seniors.
“We’re so happy,” said Henry County’s senior center director, Penny Bostelman. “We’ve been waiting for this day since the day we closed (in 2020). We are thrilled to welcome our seniors back in again.”
Paulding County
PAULDING — This county’s senior center opened on Monday, and things are returning to normal, according to Director Marsha Yeutter.
Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, just as they were before the coronavirus situation, and in-person dining has resumed.
Yeutter noted Thursday that 18-25 seniors had been coming in for the meals, while the daily average before the coronavirus situation was 27.
Masks are required, but she said this requirement may be lifted by month’s end as Paulding County has had one week free of new COVID cases.
“We’re very happy to be going again,” Yeutter said. “We’ve had two different activities (penny pitching and bingo) and had 20 some people participate in both. We’re practicing as much safety as we can.”
Putnam County
OTTAWA — This county’s only senior center is in Ottawa, but the facility had not reopened as of Friday.
The Ottawa Senior Citizens Center is not under the authority of Putnam County commissioners, and its Facebook page did not indicate when the facility might reopen.
Two county offices contacted for this article did not have any information on the center’s reopening.
A phone call to the senior center Friday was not answered while a recorded message stated that the facility was closed until further notice due to COVID-19.
Williams County
BRYAN — Williams County has seven senior centers that reopened Monday.
These are located in Bryan, Edgerton, Edon, Montpelier, Pioneer, Stryker and West Unity.
According to the Williams County Department of Aging, a three-phased approach will be undertaken to return to full operations.
