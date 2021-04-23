The May 4 primary election date will pass for many area locations without anyone even noticing.
That's because few things are on the ballot this spring. But there will be a number of issues — mostly in Fulton County — for voters to decide.
With early voting having started on April 6 voters already have had a chance to make their choices. Early voting — in-person and by mail — will continue through May 3 before traditional polling locations open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Election Day (May 4).
The following is a look at what is on the ballot throughout the area by county:
Defiance
No primary election in Defiance County is necessary, as there are no contested partisan contests and no ballot issues for the May 4 vote.
Fulton
Fulton County is where most of the area voting action will be on May 4.
The list includes a countywide 4-mill, five-year property tax replacement levy for emergency medical service and a 4.13-mill, five-year renewal levy for Archbold Local Schools.
The replacement levy’s designation would allow it to collect at higher valuation rates, if the measure passes.
Other issues in Fulton County:
• Clinton Township: a 0.3-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses and an additional 0.15-mill, five-year levy to maintain and operate Clinton Township cemeteries.
• Fulton Township: an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for fire expenses.
• German Township: a 0.6-mill, 5-year renewal levy to purchase and maintain fire apparatus, equipment and related fire expenses.
• Pike-Delta-York Local Schools: an additional 1%, five-year income tax for current expenses.
Henry
Only one election matter — and no contested races — will be decided in Henry County on May 4, but only by voters in the Archbold Local Schools District, which includes areas in and around Ridgeville Corners in the northwest of the county.
They will help Fulton County voters in the district decide a 4.13-mill, five-year renewal levy for the school.
Paulding
No primary election is needed here as no contested races or issues are on the ballot.
Putnam
Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools is seeking voter renewal of a 1%, five-year income tax for operating expenses.
Williams
North Central Local Schools is asking for passage of a 3.87-mill, five-year property tax to avoid an operating deficit.
