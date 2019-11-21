The Festival of Trees continued Wednesday in Defiance as area residents packed the Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 event hall for the Keith Hubbard business luncheon.
This is the 10th year for the Defiance Area YMCA’s signature fundraiser, and the 21st year the Festival of Trees has taken place in Defiance.
State Bank was the presenting sponsor of the Festival of Trees, and the luncheon was co-sponsored by The Hubbard Company and Mercy Health. Tickets were $25 per person.
Upon their arrival, event-goers had an opportunity to network, browse the many glittering trees trimmed for the event, shop the boutique and enter raffles.
The luncheon opened with YMCA board president Clayton Crates thanking event sponsors and organizers, as well as the donors who made recent expansion and renovation at the YMCA possible.
A prayer led by Brad Sisson, executive director of Defiance Area Youth for Christ, followed, before attendees helped themselves to an array of soup, salads, sandwiches and beverages, as well as cheesecake from A Little Slice of Heaven and coffee from Biggby Coffee.
Before keynote speaker Bob Morton, superintendent of Defiance City Schools, took to the podium, Eagles president Greg Bock presented a $17,000 donation from the Eagles to the YMCA.
Morton, who began his career teaching biology, anatomy and physiology, spoke on “the 5 C’s of positive youth development”: competence, character, connection, confidence and compassion.
The 5 C’s model arises from a 2002 research article published by scholars at Michigan State University.
After a decade of teaching and coaching baseball, Morton spent 16 years as a building principal, the last 12 of those at Defiance High School.
He has served on several boards in the community, including the YMCA board.
“There is a room full of people here supporting an organization that believes in positive youth development,” Morton said. “It does take a community to raise a child.”
Morton explained that children who lack the 5 C’s “are at greater risk for personal, social and behavioral issues their entire life,” emphasizing connection as particularly important.
“A personal connection helps kids feel that they’re safe, that they’re loved and that they have structure in their life,” he said. “Develop a relationship and make a personal connection.”
Morton has been married to his wife, Melissa, for 22 years. They have three children, Mallory, Cooper and Madeline.
“The YMCA has great programs that assist the school with positive youth development,” Morton said, before soliciting a round of applause for the Defiance Area YMCA and its work in the community.
The YMCA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.
Funds raised at the annual Festival of Trees help to fulfill that mission.
The festival, with a “Casino Royale” theme this year, continues through Saturday.
