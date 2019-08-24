More than 200 cars entered the Maumee Valley Car Club's annual show Saturday in downtown Defiance.
Host Maumee Valley Car Club took entries from 10 a.m. until noon, packing downtown Clinton Street with classic vehicles from Second to Fifth streets, and on adjacent areas of Third and Fourth streets.
Some 212 vehicles entered the show on a beautiful weather day, according to MVCC treasurer Christy Feeney.
"With this weather, they just kept bringing them in," she said early Saturday afternoon.
Funds generated by entry fees and sponsorships will allow MVCC to donate to Children's Cancer Network and Hospice, Feeney noted. MVCC also donated to those charities in the past.
Judging took place Saturday in a variety of categories, and involved several local officials.
For example, Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer was to select possibilities for the chief of police award while city firefighters picked a winner for the fire chief's award. (All the award winners will be published in The Crescent-News at a later date.)
"One of the things I really look for is how original the car is or how well it's been refurbished — how well it's been done," said Shafer as he surveyed the field lined up in neat rows on Clinton Street. "I like really clean cars. And it's really hard. There's so many nice cars. It's just super hard."
Participants were primarily from area northwest Ohio communities, such as Bryan, Defiance, Paulding, Oakwood, Montpelier, Napoleon, Payne and Wauseon. A few Ohioans from points more distant — Elida, Findlay, Hilliard and Toledo — were on hand as well while a smattering were from Indiana and Michigan.
They helped create a field that more than tripled last year's entry total (66) and eclipsed the 2017 total (190). (Last year's total was held down by morning thunderstorms.)
Among the entrants Saturday was Phil and Trisha Hetrick of Ney with their restored 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle.
Phil Hetrick explained that the car was restored for his late father-in-law (Tim Hornish) who had been diagnosed with cancer and had a similar car many years ago. He said Hornish passed away two years ago (on Aug. 26, 2017).
"We built this for him," said Hetrick of the car's restoration. "He got to enjoy it and drive it for a couple of years, and now we've got it out and taking it to some shows," he said.
Brad Baker of Tecumseh, Mich., also entered his 1928 Model A Ford with a Chevrolet engine. He had encouraged a friend — Rod Calvin of Adrian, Mich. — to participate in Saturday's show as well.
Calvin did attend what was his first Defiance show Saturday, bringing his 1941 Ford with a Chevrolet engine. Calvin said he said he's been all over the place with the vehicle, putting some 275,000 miles on it.
Calvin showed up Saturday because Baker "had been down here before, and he mentioned to me last night on the phone he was going to come down. I didn't know about it."
Josh Schlegel of Defiance was participating in his first show with a restored 1966 Chevrolet C-10, low-riding pickup. He said the vehicle was restored within the last 18 months or so, and he plans to attend more shows in the future.
