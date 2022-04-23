PAULDING — It’s time for a tea party.
A spring tea and hat show will be held May 7 from 3-5 p.m. at the John Paulding Historical Society Museum in Paulding. Tickets are $15 and are sold in advance only. Proceeds will benefit the historical society.
“(The show) has been very well received,” said Eileen Kochensparger, one of the event organizers. “Tickets are selling fast — in fact, there is a waiting list. We may have to set up another table.”
The historical society has more than 75 hats in its collection, in addition to ones that are in the military shop. Many of the hats are stored in boxes so the tea may be the first time some people see them at the museum.
The vintage hats will be modeled by several members of the Paulding FFA, including Paige Jones, Brook Kilgore, Lily Roehrig, Jamey Hunt and Jalyn Klopfenstein. Throughout the show, each FFA member will be modeling three hats.
Refreshments will be served during the event. Participants may enjoy ham, tuna or chicken croissants; fruit compote; eclairs; petit flours and cake balls with a variety of teas. Other cold beverages will be available.
Yvonne Lily of the Paulding County Senior Center and historical society member Ann Goyings will provide entertainment. A history of the hat shops of Paulding County also will be given by Shannon Ruschel.
The tea is set up with several tables of eight. Hostesses have been assigned to each table and have picked the theme for each. Hostesses are well-known community members, many of which are members of the historical society themselves.
Hostesses and their themes are:
• Elizabeth Miller, who enjoys gardening and animals, with the theme fairy gardens. Miller will be a familiar face to those who shop at Meijer’s in Defiance. She also is a Festival of Trees committee member.
• Kochensparger, who recently celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary, has the theme of magnolias on the green. Kochensparger is a retired pastor and drove a bus for Paulding Exempted Village Schools for 28 years.
• Sunflowers is the theme for Ruschel’s table. She is the director of WMEA recycling and is active in the county, being a museum director, on the Festival of Trees committee and member of the Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County.
• Staci Miller, the ag education/FFA advisor at Paulding Exempted Village Schools, has the theme swing into spring.
• Tonya Meyer has the theme grace and violets. Meyer is a registered nurse at Avenues Recover Center in Fort Wayne and helps decorate St. Paul’s Lutheran Church’s tree in the Festival of Trees.
• Jane Stouffer has the theme springtime flower. She is retired from Paulding County Human Services and cattle farming. Stouffer is a director at the museum, where she is membership chairman and helps with the Festival of Trees.
• Joyce Nichols has the theme gold on white. She is a volunteers at the historical society, helping prepare meals on Tuesday, helping with displays and the Festival of Trees. Nichols is retired from Eagle Pitcher.
• Pansies in the springtime is the theme for Mary Friend’s table. Friend, who is retired from the Antwerp utilities office, volunteers at many locations in the county including the hospital gift shop, Bargain Bin and historical society.
• Mary Shafer has the theme vintage by design. She is a retired home health nurse for Paulding County Hospital and helps with the Festival of Trees at the museum.
• Spring is in the air is the theme for Donna Greer and Patti Boundy’s table. Greer and her husband own the Ford Dealership in Paulding. She is also a substitute aide at Wayne Trace. Boundy will be helping Greer. She is the treasurer for the historical society.
For more information about the tea, call 419-399-8218.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.