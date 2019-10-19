More than 132,000 voters in the Defiance six-county area are being asked to decide a variety of elections and ballot issues this fall as voting in the Nov. 5 general election continues.
As of counts late this week, the actual figure of those registered in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties is 132,701. The number of those who will choose to cast ballots this election will be considerably less, based on previous turnouts.
The deadline to register for the Nov. 5 election passed on Oct. 7, and since Oct. 8 early voting at county election board offices (or via mail) has been underway, continuing until Nov. 4. The next day (Nov. 5), voters can cast their ballots in the traditional manner at their local polling station from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Among area counties — according to figures provided late this week by county boards of elections — Fulton County has the most registered voters at 28,317 followed by Defiance County, 25,625; Williams County, 24,274; Putnam County, 23,148; Henry County, 19,105; and Paulding County, 12,232.
Defiance County has the most precincts among area counties with 33, but only eight polling stations. The county’s board of elections consolidated the number of polling stations from 15 to eight last year to provide more ADA-friendly locations, trim the number of needed poll workers and reduce the amount of voting equipment.
Fulton County comes in second with the most precincts at 29, and has 17 polling stations, followed by Williams County (26 precincts, 14 polling stations); Putnam County (25 precincts, 12 polling stations); Henry County (22 precincts, 15 polling stations); and Paulding County (16 precincts, seven polling stations).
As the largest town in the above six counties, Defiance has the most precincts with 12, followed by Napoleon and Bryan (six each), and Wauseon (five).
The rank of local counties’ voter registration lists are the same as their population numbers. According to information provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, area counties’ populations are: Fulton, 42,276; Defiance, 38,165; Williams, 36,804; Putnam, 33,780; Henry, 27,086; and Paulding, 18,760.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.