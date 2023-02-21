A state grant has helped Defiance’s parks department plant 50 trees at two municipal parks.
The large shade trees planted last fall at Bronson and Eastside parks were made possible with a $10,000 Lake Erie Urban Waters Federal Partnership grant while the city provided a $10,000 match.
According to the city’s parks and recreation department director, Rob Cereghin, white oaks, burr oaks, zelkovas, lilacs, lindens and maples were planted last year along Bronson Park’s new multi-use path connecting the parking lot with the splash pad.
And oaks, maples, elms and lilacs were planted at Eastside Park, with many of them along the new multi-use path there, located between Haig Street and the park’s north end.
Cereghin said Jon DeMuth Nursery of rural Defiance provided and planted the trees.
The grant covered not only the trees’ costs, but the labor for installation as well.
“It really beautifies the parks,” said Cereghin of the planting effort. “It really does. ... It really makes our parks stand out. I just can’t wait until they’re grown and on their own. ... It will be awesome.”
The trees’ addition was made possible through the efforts of the city’s stormwater coordinator, Jen English, who handled the paperwork for the grant.
She said the money was not competitive as the city was contacted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to apply.
“We were approached by the ODNR Division of Forestry and asked if we had a project that would qualify for that program,” explained English. According to Cereghin, the city’s $10,000 match for the grant wasn’t take out of his normal operating budget.
The 50 tree plantings also were separate from a dozen other street tree plantings last year. In total, the city added 62 trees last year, giving city crews a challenge to take care of them before they are established.
“That’s a lot to take care of, especially if we have a dry summer,” said Cereghin. “That’s a lot of watering.
