More than 200 cars entered the Maumee Valley Car Club's annual show Saturday in downtown Defiance, with a 1972 Chevrolet Nova taking the top award.
Host Maumee Valley Car Club took entries from 10 a.m. until noon, packing downtown Clinton Street with classic vehicles from Second to Fifth streets, and on adjacent areas of Third and Fourth streets.
Some 212 vehicles entered the show on a beautiful weather day, according to MVCC treasurer Christy Feeney.
"With this weather, they just kept bringing them in," she said early Saturday afternoon.
Taking the show's top trophy — the "Best in Show" — was Continental's Paul Drew for his 1972 Chevy Nova.
Drew was entered in the "1970-1979 "modified" class, and had he not won the the top award would have placed first in that category, as he totaled the most points among its 14 entrants.
Other overall winners of awards in which judges selected their choices from among the entire field were: Mayor's Award — Ella Geren, Defiance, 1970 Volkswagen Bus Coupe; Chief of Police Award — Bill Kuckuck, Defiance, 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda; Fire Chief Award — Dave Dotterer, Paulding, 1954 GMC pickup; Conquer Childhood Cancer Now Award — Robert Cramer, Paulding, 1947 Chevrolet 5 Window pickup; Hospice Award — David and Joan Heltz, Decatur, Ind., 1949 Buick Sedanette; and Veterans Award — Ron Allgire, Defiance, 1940 Ford pickup.
Other winners in their respective classes were:
• Ray Donley, Midland Mich., 1900-1949 stock, 1931 Buick 54 Roadster.
• Bob Dunlap, Defiance, 1950-1959 stock, 1957 Chevrolet 4-door 210.
• Renee Spiess, Bryan, 1960-1969 stock, 1967 Mercury Monterey. (This was the second largest class with 20 entries.)
• Mitchell Billen Sr., Northwood, 1970-1979 stock, 1971 AMC Javelin.
• Donnie Smith, Toledo, 1980-1999 stock, 1987 Pontiac Trans AM GTA
• Paul Gearing, Defiance, 2000-2009 stock, 2001 Plymouth Prowler.
• Karen and Gannon Bryant, Defiance, 2010-present stock, 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Special.
• Gerry Parsell, Findlay, 1900-1949 modified, 1938 Chevrolet Master Deluxe.
• Kirk and Mary Jo Pickering, Defiance, 1950-1959 modified, 1955 Chevrolet Belair.
• Monty and Bev Pritchard, Defiance, 1960-1969 modified, 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible. (This was the largest class with 25 entries.)
• Paul Zizelman, Paulding, 1970-1979 modified, 1975 Chevrolet Camaro. (This was the third largest class with 17 entries.)
• Don and Deb Dunbar, Defiance, 1980-1999 modified, 1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS.
• Dennis Sanderson, Paulding, 2000-2009 modified, 2008 Ford Mustang GT/CS.
• Charlie Taylor, Van Wert, 2010-present modified, 2014 Dodge Challenger Shaker.
• Ron Wheeler, Defiance, custom street rods, 1934 Chevrolet pickup.
• Dave Bassett, Hicksville, rat rods, 1959 Ford F-100.
• Rick Thompson, Wauseon, trucks stock, International Scout 80.
• Josh Schlegel, Defiance, trucks, modified, 1966 Chevrolet C-10.
• Larry and Marletta Rowe, Edgerton, special interest, 1978 Plymouth Volare.
• Lorelle Hetrick, Defiance, young blood, 1993 Dodge Ram 250 Cummins.
• Addie Geren, Defiance, foreign cars, 1977 Volkswagon Bug.
• Pat Rockey, Defiance, motorcycles, 2002 Harley Davidson Ultra Special Firefighters Edition.
Funds generated by entry fees and sponsorships will allow MVCC to donate to Conquer Childhood Cancer Now and Hospice, Feeney noted. MVCC also donated to those charities in the past.
Judging took place Saturday in a variety of categories, and involved several local officials.
For example, Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer was to select possibilities for the chief of police award while city firefighters picked a winner for the fire chief's award. (All the award winners will be published in The Crescent-News at a later date.)
"One of the things I really look for is how original the car is or how well it's been refurbished — how well it's been done," said Shafer as he surveyed the field lined up in neat rows on Clinton Street. "I like really clean cars. And it's really hard. There's so many nice cars. It's just super hard."
Participants were primarily from area northwest Ohio communities, such as Bryan, Defiance, Paulding, Oakwood, Montpelier, Napoleon, Payne and Wauseon. A few Ohioans from points more distant — Elida, Findlay, Hilliard and Toledo — were on hand as well while a smattering were from Indiana and Michigan.
They helped create a field that more than tripled last year's entry total (66) and eclipsed the 2017 total (190). (Last year's total was held down by morning thunderstorms.)
Among the entrants Saturday was Phil and Trisha Hetrick of Ney with their restored 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle.
Phil Hetrick explained that the car was restored for his late father-in-law (Tim Hornish) who had been diagnosed with cancer and had a similar car many years ago. He said Hornish passed away two years ago (on Aug. 26, 2017).
"We built this for him," said Hetrick of the car's restoration. "He got to enjoy it and drive it for a couple of years, and now we've got it out and taking it to some shows," he said.
Brad Baker of Tecumseh, Mich., also entered his 1928 Model A Ford with a Chevrolet engine. He had encouraged a friend — Rod Calvin of Adrian, Mich. — to participate in Saturday's show as well.
Calvin did attend what was his first Defiance show Saturday, bringing his 1941 Ford with a Chevrolet engine. Calvin said he said he's been all over the place with the vehicle, putting some 275,000 miles on it.
Calvin showed up Saturday because Baker "had been down here before, and he mentioned to me last night on the phone he was going to come down. I didn't know about it."
Josh Schlegel of Defiance was participating in his first show with a restored 1966 Chevrolet C-10, low-riding pickup, and won first place in the "trucks modified" class (see above).
He said the vehicle was restored within the last 18 months or so, and he plans to attend more shows in the future.
