More than 70 tax and ballot issues were filed in the Defiance six-county area for the Nov. 3 ballot as a related filing deadline recently passed.
Defiance County had the fewest among area counties at five. Its list includes four tax levies and one Sunday alcoholic beverage sales option.
Defiance County Senior Services will seek voter renewal of a 1.4-mill, five-year property tax levy for operations. All county voters will be asked to decide this matter during the fall general election, scheduled for Nov. 3.
Meanwhile, Noble Township will ask for renewal of a 0.6-mill, five-year levy and an increase of 0.3-mill for fire protection.
Delaware Township has placed a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy on the ballot for fire protection, and Tiffin Township will request voter renewal of a 2-mill, five-year levy for roads and bridges.
The local sales option is being sought by Iron Horse Brews in Sherwood.
The recent filing deadline did not produce any local election candidates as they were subject to earlier filing dates.
But their names will appear on the November ballot along with issues.
Write-in candidates can still qualify by filing before 4 p.m. Aug. 24.
A recap of issues filed in other area counties follows:
Fulton County
• Delta Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for recreation.
• Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article III, Sec. 3.04 of the village charter to correct a typograhpical error.
• Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article III, Sec. 3.07 of the village charter concerning council vacancies.
• Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article IV, Sec. 4.03 of the village charter concerning the mayoral residency requirement.
• Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article V, Sec. 5.01 of the village charter concerning the residency requirement for the village administrator.
• Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article VII, Sec. 7.01 of the village charter concerning the residency requirement for the director finance.
• Amboy Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and rescue.
• Chesterfield Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for road construction and repair.
• Chesterfield Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and rescue.
• Clinton East: a local Sunday sales option for wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight by American Winery, Ltd., 15119 U.S. 20A, Wauseon.
• Lyons Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses.
• Metamora Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation.
• Pike-Delta-York Local Schools: an additional 1%, five-year income tax for current expenses.
• Royalton Township: a 1.8-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Royalton Township: an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for maintaining and operating township cemeteries.
• Wauseon City: a five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation with a reduction of 0.6-mill, leaving a final rate of 2 mills.
• Wauseon Exempted Village Schools: a property tax substitute with a final rate of 3.87 mills for a continuing period of time.
Henry County
• Flatrock Township: a 2.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
• Florida Village: a 4.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for ambulance and medical services.
• Freedom Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
• Patrick Henry Local Schools: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district.
• Richfield Township: a 2.8-mill, five-year renewal levy for firefighting services.
• Richfield Township: a 0.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for firefighting services.
• Ridgeville Township: a 2.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
• Washington Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for firefighting services.
• Napoleon City precinct 4: an option for Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverage by Lassus Handy Dandy, 1201 Scott St., Napoleon.
Paulding County
• Antwerp Local Schools: a 2.9-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements.
• Antwerp Village: replacement of a 0.8-mill, five-year levy with a 0.2-mill increase for cemeteries.
• Broughton Village: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Carryall Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and EMS.
• Carryall Township: a 0.6-mill replacement five-year levy with a 0.2-mill increase for cemeteries.
• Harrison Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Haviland Village: a 5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Melrose Village: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Melrose Village: a referendum on ordinance no. 19-05 regulating parking within village limits.
• Melrose Village: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Oakwood Village: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS.
• Oakwood Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Paulding County: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for Paulding County Senior Center operations expenses.
• Paulding Village: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS.
• Payne Village: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for police protection.
• Vantage Career Center: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements.
Putnam County
• Blanchard Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire protection.
• Cloverdale Village: a 2.3-mill, four-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Continental Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Columbus Grove Village: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Gilboa Village: an 11-mill, three-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Greensburg Township: a 0.7-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.
• Monterey Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Pandora Village: an option for Sunday sales of beer by Rodabaugh Bros. Meats, LLC, Pandora.
• Palmer Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Palmer Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
• Pleasant Township: a 0.45-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Putnam County: a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy for operating expenses and maintenance of Brookhill Center by the Putnam County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
• Van Buren Township: a 1.25-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district.
Williams County
• Brady Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Brady Township: an additional 0.5-mill levy for a continuing period of time for cemeteries.
• Edgerton Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Edon Village: an additional 0.25% income tax for a continuing period of time for street maintenance and improvement.
• Madison Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• North Central Local Schools: an additional 3.92-mill, five-year levy for emergency purposes.
• Springfield Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
• Superior Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• West Unity Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for municipal parks.
• Williams County: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses of Williams County Senior Services.
