FORT WAYNE — More than 70 restaurants here will be participating in “Savor Fort Wayne” restaurant “week” scheduled from Wednesday through Jan. 29.
According to a press release issued by “Visit Fort Wayne,” restaurants will offer special menu items and three-course pairings that patrons can only find during this special event, and many will offer outdoor dining and carryout options.
More information is available by visiting the website SavorFortWayne.com.
Visit Fort Wayne is the marketing organization for Fort Wayne and Allen County.
Participating restaurants as of Wednesday morning were:
• 2 Toms Brewing Company
• ACME by Full Circle
• Alto Grado
• Ambrosia Orchard
• Cidery & Meadery Arbor
• Banh Mi Barista
• Banh Mi Pho Shop
• B. Antonio’s Pizza (Meijer Drive and Lima Road)
• Birdie’s
• Bistro Nota
• Catablu Grille
• Chance Bar
• Charlie’s Place
• Chop’s Steaks and Seafood
• Chop’s Wine Bar
• Club Room at the Clyde Theatre
• Club Soda
• Conner’s Kitchen + Bar
• Copper Spoon
• Davey’s Delicious Bagels
• Don Hall’s Factory
• Don Hall’s Old Gas House
• Don Hall’s Takaoka
• Don Hall’s Tavern
• Eddie Merlot’s
• el Azteca Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
• Elijah’s Restaurant and Bakery
• Elmo’s Pizza & Subs (five locations)
• Garden Grille & Bar
• Giordano’s Fort Wayne
• Haru Sushi Izakaya
• Hop River Brewing
• Hotel Tango
• Junk Ditch Brewing Company
• Kanela, Blended Drinks, Coffee, and Bites
• La Fogata Mexican Restaurant
• Local Apple Cart
• Mad AnthonyMarquee at the Landing
• Mercado
• Mi Pueblo (West Jefferson and New Haven)
• Mitchells Neighborhood Grill
• Nawa
• Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
• Oh Five Scoop Shop
• Oyster Bar
• Penny Drip
• Pikoso Burrito Co.
• Ruth’s Chris Steak House
• Ryu’s Kitchen
• Shigs In Pit (Fairfield, Illinois Road and Maplecrest locations).
• Solbird Kitchen & Tap
• Steady Eddy’s Station
• Summit City Brewerks
• Summit Grill Kitchen & Cocktails
• Teds Beerhall
• Three Fires Pizza
• Three Rivers Distilling Co.
• Tolon
• Trolley Steaks and Seafood
• Trubble Brewing
• Ziffles
