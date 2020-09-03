COLUMBUS — Putnam County leads among Defiance-area counties in numbers of participants and acres in the state’s new agricultural conservation program, according to information provided by the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) here.
Known as H2Ohio, the program was introduced earlier this year to promote conservation practices that attempt to improve water quality in Lake Erie and its watershed.
State officials convened a meeting in February at Defiance’s Knights of Columbus Hall to explain the program that was proposed in 14 northwest Ohio counties. Several hundred people attended the informational session.
Landowners were offered a number of options to participate, each providing financial grants from the state. The practices range from cover crop plantings to the installation of drainage systems that slow down field run-off and reduce phosphorus discharged into the watershed.
Higher phosphorus levels — added to the soil during field fertilization efforts — is believed to contribute to the formation of algae in Lake Erie and its tributaries.
Each county’s soil and water conservation district has been tasked with processing applications from landowners who want to enroll in the program. The application deadline for this year expired in June.
ODA’s communications director, Shelby Croft, provided figures to The Crescent-News showing that 369 applications were made in Putnam County, well ahead of the second highest local county (Henry) at 203 applications. Locally, they were followed by Paulding, 119; Williams, 113; Defiance, 93; and Fulton, 79.
The number of agricultural acres enrolled in the H2Ohio program in the Defiance six-county area totals 574,253.8.
Reflecting the above application figures, Putnam County also led among local counties in acre enrollment with 145,369 acres, followed by Henry County, 133,816.6; Paulding, 112,902; Williams, 73,661; Defiance, 57,225.4; and Fulton, 51,279.8.
Applications in the 14 northwest Ohio counties which are targeted by the program total 1,924 with 1,122,470.9 acres enrolled, according to Croft. Some $30.3 million was made available in Ohio’s budget this year for the program.
“The farmer interest in the H2Ohio program has been outstanding,” stated Croft. “We did not know what to expect when this was rolled out. The response from farmers has been remarkable.”
Asked about the program’s future, Croft told The Crescent-News that “we will know more about the future of H2Ohio once we know how much funding will be allotted.” Planning for the state’s next two-year budget is proceeding, she indicated.
