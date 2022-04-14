More than 350 persons assisted Saturday morning with Defiance’s annual “Clean Up Your Parks Day” event this year.
The weather was chilly and cloudy for the event with snow and rain, and temperatures in the low 40s, but some 375 persons helped, according to Defiance city officials.
They collected 48 bags of trash, 106 bags of leaves, 35 bags and/or piles of sticks. Five truck loads were picked up at Riverside Cemetery, two more than last year, according to the city.
“I was very pleased with the turnout,” said Mayor Mike McCann who participated in the event. “It was slightly below average, but taking into consideration the weather, I think ‘spectacular’ comes to mind. It snowed, sleeted, rained a little bit and then it was sunny — all in the span of about three hours.”
As in years past, participants were treated by the city to a cookout at Diehl Park after the work was completed.
“Clean Up Your Parks Day” is held each year by the city as a way to engage the community and volunteers to ready Defiance’s parks for the year. Volunteers work at Bronson, Diehl, Eastside, Kingsbury, Pontiac nd Veterans Memorial (Latty’s Grove) parks as well as the city reservoir site and the fortgrounds at Defiance Public Library.
It is considered by city officials to be a kick-off for the parks season.
This year was the 25th annual event.
